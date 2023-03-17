Kunal Kemmu Says Pop Kaun Song Is the Product of Farhad Samji's Funny Bones

Traditionally, a father has many kids. But in Pop Kaun, you get to see a man having numerous fathers! The show, which was released on Friday, stars Kunal Kemmu, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Chunky Panday, Saurabh Shukla, the Late Satish Kaushik along with talented actors Nupur Sanon and Jamie Lever! Produced by Yam Productions, created and directed by Farhad Samji, the six-part series is making the news for its title song.

The recently released title track of Pop Kaun has left everyone jamming and laughing to its catchy beats and quirky lyrics but who knew this fun-filled number was shot in such a quick time? Director Farhad Samji and the lead Kunal Kemmu tell us how they pulled off to shoot the entire song sequence in such a short time span.

Farhad Samji added, “When you’re shooting with such an ensemble cast, the first thought that comes to mind is juggling each of their individual schedules and streamlining it at one place, one time. This song was that one instance where the whole cast shared the camera together and we were concerned about pulling it off in time. However, the minute they came together, something just clicked. We rolled sound and camera and what followed was an absolutely laughter riot."

“If Pop Kaun were a picnic then this song was the apt soundtrack for it. This song is the product of Farhad and his funny bones, so whenever he breaks into this song, I cannot help but laugh. Even when we were shooting, it was nothing but us having the time of our lives. We told Farhad, you just keep rolling, the song sequence will be shot on its own. And exactly that happened. We shot the whole thing in such a short window of time but they were probably the days everyone laughed the most." said Kunal Kemmu.

Catch the comedy stalwarts navigating through a world of madness and confusion with Hotstar Specials’ Pop Kaun streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from 17th March onwards.

