Kunchacko Boban, Antony Varghese-starrer Chaaver's Second-look Motion Poster Out

The makers of Chaver have unveiled the film’s second-look motion poster, leaving movie enthusiasts amazed. Directed by Tinu Pappachan, the movie stars Kunchacko Boban, Antony Varghese and Arjun Ashokan in leading roles. The intense poster provides a sneak peek at the main characters, accompanied by haunting music that intensifies the anticipation among the audience.

Antony Varghese Pepe, through his social media handle, has revealed the motion poster of Chaaver with an enthusiastic caption: “Tinu Pappachan’s artistry delivers another captivating cinematic gem!!! Witness the exquisite second-look motion poster of Chaaver!!!"

From the captivating title poster to the intriguing teaser, Chaaver has been generating excitement, setting high expectations for the audience. The newly released second-look motion poster introduces additional characters, teasing a thrilling storyline full of escalating tension. Apart from the lead actors, the film features remarkable performances by Manoj KU, Anuroop, Sajin, Joy Mathew, Deepak Parambol, Arun Narayan and Sangeetha Madhavan, adding to the anticipation for this cinematic masterpiece.

Chaaver boasts an impressive lineup of talented individuals behind the scenes. The screenplay is penned by acclaimed actor-director Joy Mathew, while Jinto George handles the cinematography, and Nishad Yusuf takes charge of editing. The film’s music is composed by Justin Varghese, with production design by Gokul Das, and sound design by Renganath Ravee. Ronex Xavier is responsible for makeup, and Melwy J designs the costumes. Additionally, the action choreography is supervised by Supreme Sundar, ensuring a well-rounded and promising cinematic experience.

Last month, the highly anticipated first-look poster of Chaver was unveiled. Directed by Tinu Pappachan, the poster features stone statues of Kunchako Boban, Arjun Ashokan and Antony Varghese Pepe. The intense and promising poster showcases Kunchako’s character towering over the others, with a tree positioned beside him, possibly symbolising his potential for benevolent qualities. This visually intriguing poster hints at an exciting and captivating storyline.