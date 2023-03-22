Kundali Bhagya Star Dheeraj Dhoopar's Goa Vacation Pics with Wife Vinny, Son Give Perfect Family Goals

The Kundali Bhagya star Dheeraj Dhoopar is on a vacation with his family. Destination: Goa. To keep his followers updated, Dheeraj Dhoopar posted a few stunning glimpses featuring his wife Vinny Arora and son Zayn on social media. In his photo dump, the actor can be seen happily posing with Vinny and Zayn. “The days we live for," he wrote along with the priceless pictures.

In another set of pictures, the actor is seen assisting his son in the pool. Dheeraj holds his son close and plants a kiss on his head. He captioned the pictures, “Swim days." Take a look:

In an adorable reel, Dheeraj Dhooper and Vinny Arora are seen showering their son with multiple kisses. They say, “Even a million kisses wouldn’t be enough."

Next, the actor shared some drool-worthy pictures of himself in a pair of blue shorts and a classic white shirt. He posed for the camera wearing tinted sunglass and white sneakers. “Looks like summer," his caption read. The actor's Instagram posts are filled with compliments and heart emojis from the fans. One of the fans wrote, “Love you always my three dhoopars," while another one commented, “Happy family."

Dheeraj Dhooper married actress Vinny Arora in 2016. The couple met on the sets of their show Mata Pitah Ke Charnon Mein Swarg in 2009 and dated for a long period of nearly 7 years before tying the knot in 2016. The two embraced parenthood last year when they welcomed their first child, Zayn.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dheeraj Dhooper’s on-screen chemistry with Shraddha Arya in the show Kundali Bhagya was well-appreciated by fans. He also received best actor male (popular) trophies at the Gold Awards and Indian Television Academy awards in 2019 and 2022 respectively, for his portrayal of Karan Luthra. Dheeraj was later seen on the TV show Sherdil Shergill alongside Surbhi Chandna. The show went off the air on February 10 after a short, four-month run. In addition to this, Dheeraj appeared in season 10 of the well-known dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

