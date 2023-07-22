Kunjamminis Hospital’s Trailer Promises A Horror-Comedy Filled With Fun And Mystery

The trailer of the Malayalam film Kunjamminis Hospital was released on Friday. The film is directed by debutant director Sanal V Devan and is scheduled to hit the cinemas on July 28. The trailer promises a horror-comedy. The clip opens with an abandoned hospital, which has been renovated under the supervision of Nyla Usha’s character in the film. After the hospital is renovated and looks new, paranormal activities since the day of its inauguration begins. The ghosts of the deceased, who once roamed the building, start creating chaos and often appear in front of the hospital staff. Be it dropping items or turning a bulb on, strange activities keep happening in the hospital. The trailer also suggested that the film will delve into the past of these ghosts and how they were associated with the hospital; and whether their death was accidental or a murder.

Kunjamminis Hospital’s trailer has a perfect amalgamation of comedy and horror. Some scenes looked serious, while some might give the audience a good laugh.

The trailer of Kunjamminis Hospital has garnered 90,000 views till now.