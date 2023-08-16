Kurukku Chiruthathavale To Malare Mounama, Looking Back At The Romantic Songs Of Arjun Sarja

Arjun Sarja is one of the most popular actors in the Tamil film industry. The actor is popularly known as the Action King by people and enjoys a massive fan following in South India. He has been a part of more than 160 films across different languages like Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam. Apart from being a fantastic actor, he has also directed around 12 films. The popular actor celebrated his birthday yesterday, i.e., August 15. Apart from acting in action films, he has also been a part of romantic films as well. So, let’s look at some of the romantic songs of Arjun’s career:

Kurukku Chiruththavale: Kurukku Chiruththavale is one of the most popular romantic songs of Arjun’s career. The song stars Arjun Sarja and Manisha Koirala and is sung by legendary singers Hariharan and Mahalakshmi Iyer. The popular song is from the 1999 film Mudhalvan and is composed by maestro AR Rahman.

Malai Kaatru Vanthu: Malai Kaatru Vanthi is another popular romantic song from Arjun Sarja’s career. The song is beautifully shot among the mountains and green fields where Arjun and Sakshi Sivanand were seen romancing each other. The song is sung by the hit duo Hariharan and Mahalakshmi Iyer and is from the 2001 film Vedalam.

Taj Mahal Ondru: Another melodious hit that depicted romance to the fullest was Taj Mahal Ondru from the 1999 film Kannodu Kanbathellam. The song is sung in Hariharan and stars Arjun Sarja and Sonali Bendre. The song was composed by Deva and became a huge hit in the Tamil film industry.