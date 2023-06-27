Kusha Kapila Announced Separation From Husband Zorawar Ahluwalia: Who Is She?

Kusha Kapila — Bollywood actress, content creator, and social media influencer— hit the headlines after she announced her separation from her husband Zorawar Singh Ahluwalia yesterday. The two got married on May 5, 2017, after dating for a few years. Zorawar is a Digital Content Creator with 91.2K followers on Instagram. Sharing the news with their fans, the couple shared the same post on their respective Instagram handles and said, “Zorawar and I have mutually decided to part ways. This hasn’t been an easy decision by any measure but we know it’s the right one at this point in our lives. The love and life we have shared together continue to mean everything for us but sadly, what we seek currently for ourselves doesn’t align. We gave it our all, until we couldn’t anymore."

Take a look at the post:

Advertisement

They also went on to inform that they would continue co-parenting their pet dog Maya and be each others’ cheerleaders.

“A relationship ending is heartbreaking and it’s been a tough ordeal for us and our families. Thankfully, we have had some time to process this, but what we shared and built together panned for over a decade. We still need a lot more time and healing to get to the next phase of our lives. Our current focus is to get through this period with love, respect and support towards each other. We will continue to co-parent the love of our lives, Maya. And continue to be each others cheerleaders and pillars of support," the post read.

Advertisement

Who is Kusha Kapila? 5 things you should know about the social media influencer

1- Kusha Kapila was born in Delhi on September 19, 1989. She did her schooling in South Delhi and Graduation in English Literature from Indraprastha College. She also has a Bachelor’s degree in Fashion Technology.

Advertisement

2- Kusha Kapila recently graced Cannes and often makes fun reels on her Instagram with celebrities. However, in an interview, Kusha revealed that she wanted to be a Journalist. She worked for the online portal iDIVA, where she gained fame for her popular fictional character ‘Billi Maasi’. Before making big, she worked in firms like Apparel Online and Razorfish. Kusha takes interviews with famous Bollywood celebrities like Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, and more. She recently appeared on Koffee With Karan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s show What Women Want.

3- As per reports. Kusha has been featured on the covers of magazines like Harper’s Bazaar, is a philanthropist and is associated with NGOs like VoLIndia and Naz Foundation (India) Trust.

4- Kusha met Karan Johar for the first time during a fashion week in Mumbai. When she reached the venue, she was amazed to see Karan waving at him. Karan had said that he was a big fan of her.