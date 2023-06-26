Kusha Kapila Announces Divorce from Zorawar Ahluwalia, Masaba Masaba Star Says 'Gave It All'

Kusha Kapila announces her separation from husband Zorawar Ahluwalia. Kusha, who is best known for her social media content and starring in projects such as Masaba Masaba, took to her Instagram and shared the news of her divorce. Sharing a statement, she revealed that the now-former couple wanted different things and decided to part ways. She informed fans that it has been a while since they parted ways and added that she will continue to co-parent their dog Maya with Zorawar.

“Zorawar and I have mutually decided to part ways. This hasn’t been an easy decision by any measure but we know it’s the right one at this point in our lives. The love and life we have shared together continues to mean everything for us but sadly, what we seek currently for ourselves doesn’t align. We gave it our all, until we couldn’t anymore," she wrote in her statement.

“A relationship ending is heartbreaking and it’s been a tough ordeal for us and our families. Thankfully, we have had some time to process this, but what we shared and built together panned for over a decade. We still need a lot more time and healing to get to the next phase of our lives. Our current focus is to get through this period with love, respect and support towards each other," Kusha added.

“We will continue to co-parent the love of our lives, Maya. And continue to be each others cheerleaders and pillars of support," she concluded her note.