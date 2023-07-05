Kusha Kapila Back On Instagram Days After Backlash Over Divorce, Calls Deepika Padukone Her 'BFF'

Kusha Kapila returned to social media almost 10 days after she announced her divorce from Zorawar Ahluwalia. The social media inflencer turned actress took a break from social media after she received backlash for her divorce announcement. Upon her return, the Masaba Masaba 2 star thanked her fans and followers for all the support they gave her during the tough phase. She also released a new video featuring Deepika Padukone.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Kusha wrote, “Thank you for taking the time to write to me. I read everything, every single word. Just, thank you, thank you and a big thank you." She then revealed that she had been waiting to share her ‘dream collab’ video. Kusha revealed she collaborated with Deepika on a fun, Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani themed video and the actress played the social media influencer’s best friend.

Advertisement

“Best friend aisi banao ki 4 log bole ye meri bhi best friend hai. Shared screen and skincare with @deepikapadukone aka Deepu💜 dream collab @82e.official," she captioned the video. In the video, Deepika and Kusha recreated the iconic ‘Tu Jaa’ moment from Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani but gave the scene their own spin. Watch it below:

Fans not only welcomed Kusha back with much love but also praised the video and the concept. “Woahhhhhhhhhhhhhh Kya baat! Kya baat !Kya baat!" an Instagram user wrote. “KUSHA KAPILA ASHWAGANDHA BOUNCING BACK AND HOW 🔥 so so proud of you, always baby ❤️" added another. “Bounce back aise karo ki 4 log kahe wah kya ashwagandha bounce hai," a third user wrote.