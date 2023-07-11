Kusha Kapila Finally Reacts To Old Video With Karan Johar About Sexual Infidelity: 'It Sucks That...'

Soon after Kusha Kapila announced her separation from husband Zorawar Ahluwalia last month, an old video of hers with Karan Johar went viral on social media. In the viral clip, the two were seen talking about infidelity. While Kusha was brutally trolled on social media with regard to the video, she has now finally reacted to it.

Recently, Kusha Kapila took to her Instagram stories and lashed out at trolls. She mentioned that she has restricted ‘countless profiles’ on social media ever since she announced her separation and bashed them for spreading negativity. The Masaba Masaba actress made it clear that her relationship with Zoravar is now over and shared that she is ‘moving forward’ now.

“This topic is officially over for me, moving forward. I haven’t given a statement to anyone nor will I ever give one. I do not have a PR team so no story is a plant. Ho gaya ab (It’s done now). Also, I have restricted countless profiles over the last two weeks, restricted words, sanitised comment sections and hopefully, we are at the tail end of it but that doesn’t mean I haven’t seen how so many of you have fought with these nalayak, behuda macchars with logic and so much dignity. It sucks that you have to do this but I promise that I am santizing my feed slowly, but steadily. Over," she wrote.