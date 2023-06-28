Kusha Kapila's Ex-Husband Zorawar Reacts For 1st Time To Divorce, 'To Attack Her Character Is...'

Kusha Kapila’s ex-husband Zorawar Ahluwalia has spoken out about their divorce for the first time. Zorawar decided to break his silence on the matter after Kusha Kapila was being subjected to immense trolling ever since they announced their separation on June 26.

Taking to his Instagram Story, Zorawar wrote, “We realise we live public lives, but we still hold certain things sacred. Our marriage and respect for each other being one of them. Divorce much like our marriage was a decision we both made together, after much deliberation and thought. It was a tough and painful decision but one we took collectively, for the sake of both of our well-being. What has transpired over the last 24 hours, with Kusha being subject to vile attacks online makes me sad and disappointed. To attack Kusha’s character and paint her as some villain is shameful. Let’s all please do better."

Amid their divorce announcement, an old video of Kusha and Karan Johar talking about infidelity surfaced on Reddit on Tuesday and prompted a huge backlash against the Masaba Masaba actress. The video was from a digital chat show ‘Social Media Star with Janice,’ in which Kusha appeared along with Karan for one of the episodes. In the old video, captioned as Karan Johar’s Relationship Mantra, the filmmaker told Kusha, “And remember sexual infidelity is not infidelity." Kusha agreed with his statement and said, “I believe that." Her comment did not go down well with netizens, who slammed her for allegedly supporting “infidelity".