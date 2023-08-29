Kusha Kapila Makes First Public Appearance Days After Dismissing Arjun Kapoor Dating Rumours

While Kusha Kapila is currently awaiting the release of her feature film Sukhee with Shilpa Shetty Kundra, her rumoured relationship with Arjun Kapoor has become the talk of the town. While the actress has dismissed the same, she is making sure to focus on her professional commitments for now. Having said that, Kusha was recently spotted in town promoting her film Sukhee. This also marks Kesha’s first public appearance since dismissing her dating rumours with Arjun Kapoor.

The shutterbugs captured Kusha donning one of her brightest smiles. She exuded elegance in a dark green bodycon attire. With her hair tied to a neat bun, the actress completed her look with kohl-rimmed eyes and pink lip colour. She found the perfect balance between elegance and charm and matched her attire with green heels.

Have a look:

Dismissing the dating rumours, the Masaba Masaba actress shared a message on her Instagram broadcast channel, “Roz apne baare mein itni bakwas padh kar mujhe apna khud see ek format introduction karwana padega," Kusha wrote and then added, “Every time I read sh*it about myself I just hope and pray ki meri mummy na padh le yeh aab. unki social life has taken a big hit."