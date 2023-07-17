Kusha Kapila Reacts To Fans Accusing Her Of Being A 'Fame Digger' Over Photo With Deepika Padukone

Popular social media influencer Kusha Kapila grabbed headlines when she announced her separation from her husband. And now once again she was trolled by fans and called fame digger after she posted a photo alongside Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone. However, she has reacted to it and her response has garnered praise.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Kusha wrote, “I am out of captions because look at her. Thank you for all the love on our collab. my team and I were very starstruck. @harsh_pranav was legit shaking while showing her the script hahahah. Same, harsh, same. Thanks to her, we shot this in record time. Warm, kind and collaborative. Core memory." In the photo, we can see Kusha twinning with Deepika in white colour as they pose together for the camera. But when she shared the photo many of her followers appreciated the snapshot, and a few individuals accused Kapila of using the opportunity to gain popularity. One of the fans wrote, “fame digger." Reacting to the comment, Kusha replied, “You can do better. Try again."

Take a look here:

Kusha Kapila took the internet in shock as she announced her divorce from Zorawar Ahluwalia. The ex-couple shared that they decided to part ways mutually after six years of marriage. This came as a huge shock for Kusha and Zorawar’s fans, who loved the duo’s bond.