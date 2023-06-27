Kusha Kapila's Wedding Anniversary Post for Zorawar Goes Viral Amid Divorce: 'We Got Married Twice'

Kusha Kapila took the internet by shock as she announced her divorce from Zorawar Ahluwalia. Best known for her role in Masaba Masaba, Kusha Kapila had tied the knot with Zorawar in 2017. The ex-couple on Monday shared that they decided to part ways mutually after six years of marriage.

This came as a huge shock for Kusha and Zorawar’s fans, who loved the duo’s bond and religiously followed their content on social media. Amid the celebrity couple’s divorce, Kusha’s 5-year old wedding anniversary post dedicated to Zorawar is going viral on the internet. In 2018, Kusha had surprised her fans by sharing her wedding photos with Zorawar on her official Instagram account.

Sharing the stunning wedding pics, Kusha wrote, “A year since @zorawarahluwalia and I decided to be roomies. So passionate we were in our resolve, we got married twice. I wish to write more aww-inducing lines but Zor insists this should do it. #zorkushhua #weddinghashtagsarenotlame #millenialmarriage."

While Kusha and Zorawar refrained from divulging the reason behind their separation, they revealed via joint statement that “we gave it our all, until we couldn’t anymore."