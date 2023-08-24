Kushi Cinematography Inspired By PC Sreeram's In Mani Ratnam Films: G Murali

Both Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu are in dire need of a successful film now after the debacles of their previous ventures Liger and Shaakuntalam. They both have that opportunity with the upcoming film Kushi, which has attracted attention ever since the first look went viral last year.

Kushi, which has been directed by Siva Nirvana, is touted to be a light-hearted romantic family entertainer. The movie recently received a U/A certificate from the censor board and is slated for release on September 1.

Right from the first look of Kushi, it was clearly apparent that it was going to have a lot of emphasis on strong visual elements. Much of the film has been shot in the valleys of Jammu and Kashmir and hence, it is not surprising that the movie will be high on picturesque beauty and visuals.

Advertisement

The credit for all the visual splendour in Kushi goes to cinematographer G Murali, who is dabbling with Telugu cinema for the second time, after previously having worked on Andala Rakshasi. In a chat with a media portal Murali said that unlike his previous films, Kaala and Sarpatta, which were rough, raw and rustic, the visuals in Kushi will be more uplifting and feel-good.