Kushi: Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda's Emotional Climax Leaked? Here's What We Know

Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be romancing Vijay Deverakonda in her upcoming movie Kushi. The trailer has already generated curiosity among fans and the songs are being loved by all.

Even as the promotions are on, speculations are rife about its climax. Sources reveal that the movie will end on an emotional note, as the main characters navigate health and personal challenges, touching upon the complexities of relationships. While director Shiva Nirvana initially hinted at a light story, new reports indicate that the film will also touch on sensitive topics like miscarriage, handled with care. The emotional journey blends action and comedy for a well-rounded movie experience. The standout moments are expected to be the performances of Vijay and Samantha in the final scenes.