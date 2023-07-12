Kushi: Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Chemistry Hits The Right Notes In Aradhya; Watch

Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu will soon be seen in the romantic-comedy Kushi, written and directed by Shiva Nirvana. Last Saturday, Vijay teased a poster of the song Aradhya in which Vijay is holding Samantha’s hands and their heads are resting against each other, the Liger actor called the upcoming song a ‘special’ one. His caption read, “Song 2 announcement. Special special one ❤️ #Aradhya #Kushi."

The lyrical video of the song Aradhya has now been released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi, giving fans a glimpse into the sizzling chemistry between the lead actors.

The video begins with stills of Vijay and Samantha’s characters exchanging vows. The song captures the essence of their newly married life, showing their romantic moments against the backdrop of their beautiful house. Their adorable pet dog, who remains by Samantha’s side, adds an endearing touch to the montages. The song runs through their blossoming relationship, as they manage to stay connected through frequent phone calls despite busy professional lives.

The song, composed by Hisham Abdul Wahab, who is known for his work in movies like Hridiya, is presented in multiple versions. In the Telugu rendition, it is sung by Sid Sriram and Chinmayi Sripaada, with lyrics written by the film’s director, Shiva Nirvana. The Hindi version, penned by Raqueeb Alam, is in the voice of Jubin Nautiyal and Palak Muchchal.