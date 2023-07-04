Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Part Ways After 27 Years of Marriage; Deets Inside

Real Housewives fame actor Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky, one of Hollywood’s beloved power couples, have decided to part ways after 27 years of marriage. The news has left fans and followers stunned, as the couple had been considered a pillar of love in the industry.

People magazine has reportedly confirmed the separation. According to the outlet, a source close to the pair says the two “have been separated for a while now but are still living under the same roof. “They remain amicable as they figure out what’s next for them and their family." Note, Richards and Umansky met in 1994 and married two years later. They have three daughters Alexia, Sophia and Portia. Kyle has Farrah Brittany from her previous marriage to Guraish Aldjufrie.