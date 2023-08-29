Kylie Jenner And Timothee Chalamet Are 'Keeping Things Casual' Amid Breakup Rumours

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet’s relationship remains a hot topic of discussion, as they keep things casual. While rumours of their breakup had circulated like wildfire, it seems the duo is far from calling it quits. The latest scoop reveals that the young couple is taking a casual approach, amidst their busy schedules while continuing to connect. According to a report by US Weekly, a source revealed, “Kylie and Timothée haven’t been spending that much time together recently because they both have very busy schedules. But they’re still communicating on a pretty regular basis and have remained friends despite the fact that they don’t hang out that often. They run in the same circle of friends and have a great time when they’re together, but it’s not that serious. Kylie is having fun and although she’s open to seeing where things go, they’re not in a committed relationship. Things are very casual."

The source further shared that Kylie’s family members, including Kris and Kendall, have met Timothée. They genuinely appreciate him and find him distinct from Kylie’s past partners. His great sense of humour and ability to make her smile is particularly important to them. The family loves witnessing Kylie’s happiness and wholeheartedly supports their relationship.

While the Kardashian-Jenners have expressed their approval of Timothée, it appears that not everyone in Kylie’s life is happy with her relationship with the actor. Her ex-husband, Travis Scott seemed to subtly address the budding relationship in one of his July releases. Lyrics from the track Meltdown, a collaboration with Drake, hinted at a potential rivalry. The song’s lines mentioning “Willy Wonka" raised eyebrows, especially given Timothée Chalamet’s upcoming role as Willy Wonka in an anticipated December movie.