Kyun Karu Fikar: Disha Patani’s Directorial Music Video Celebrates Self-Love; Watch

Be it films, fashion or fitness, Disha Patani’s name has become synonymous in the world of entertainment. The actress has now stepped into the director’s shoes for her new single Kyun Karu Fikar. Sung by Nikhita Gandhi, the music video stars Disha in her most care-free avatars, embracing self-love and all things in between.

Disha’s looks from the video are super trendy and we want to steal all of the outfits that she has donned. The actors is seen going out and about the streets of Goa including the famous Parra road and the breathtaking beaches. She wears her million-dollar smile and lights up ever from effortlessly. The lyrics of the song are relatable for today’s youth, especially the ones who are carefree of all the judgements of the world and just want to focus on themselves.

Sharing the video on her Instagram handle, she wrote, “I couldn’t care to come up with a cool caption cause #KyunKaruFikar!‍♀️". Have a look :

The visuals of the video are fabulous, the vibe is immaculate and Disha has truly done a wonderful job in directing the video and getting the messaging of song to the audience accurately.

On the personal front, Disha made headlines, when she was spotted with her rumoured ex-boyfriend Tiger Shroff. They were rumoured to be dating for a few years before parting ways last year. However, according to the latest reports, Tiger Shroff is currently dating Deesha Dhanuka. Bombay Times reported that Tiger started dating Deesha after he parted ways with Disha Patani.