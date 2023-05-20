Laal Kaptaan To Omkara: A Look At Saif Ali Khan’s Negative Roles Ahead Of Adipurush

Saif Ali Khan has recently been in the news for his forthcoming project Adipurush. Movie buffs want to know everything about his character and the highly appreciated film. The Om Raut directorial will feature the Love Aaj Kal star locking horns with the Baahubali star Prabhas. He will be seen as Lankesh (Raavan) in his next.

It might further be noted that Saif Ali Khan has also signed up to play a crucial role in Jr NTR’s Devara. For the unversed, Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor is also making her South debut with the much-awaited drama. It is believed that Saif Ali Khan will essay a negative role in the upcoming action entertainer. However, nothing has been announced as of now. It is worth noting here that the actor has played several negative roles during his tenure as an actor, and his films also performed extremely well at the box office, here is the full list…

Omkara

Vishal Bhardwaj’s 2006 crime drama Omkara garnered a lot of praise from the audience. Saif Ali Khan’s portrayal of Langda Tyagi left a strong mark on the audience. Going by the reports, the movie earned a total of Rs 23 crores at the box office.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

After Omkara, the actor was seen in Ajay Devgan and Kajol starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

Laal Kaptaan

Saif Ali Khan once again played a negative role in the 2019 drama Laal Kaptaan. While the movie was unable to get much success at the box office, the protagonist’s performance was highly appreciated by the fans.

Adipurush

Now, let us shift our focus to Om Raut’s mythological drama Adipurush. The venture starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon has been made on a jaw-dropping budget of Rs 700 crores. The project which has already created a lot of buzz among the cinephiles will narrate the tale of King Ram, and his journey to Lanka to rescue his wife Janaki (Kriti Sanon).