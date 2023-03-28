Lady Gaga Birthday: Her Most Divisive Fashion Moments

Happy Birthday, Lady Gaga! Born Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, Lady Gaga is an American songwriter, singer, actress, philanthropist, dancer and fashion designer. Indeed, she is one of the most successful and inspiring female singers in the world. And, apart from her talent and power-packed musical performances, it’s her fashion sensibilities that grab the most attention. Do you agree?

Fashion is another word for creativity and Lady Gaga has understood the motto well. She doesn’t shy away from expressing herself through fashion. She has left us stunned with various unique looks in each of her appearances so far. Yes, right from a bubble dress to the meat dress, Lady Gaga has done it all. Today, on the occasion of her birthday, let us scan through some of her most divisive fashion moments.

Egg dress

At the 53rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 13 in 2011, Lady Gaga chose to be carried down in an egg-shaped vessel. Do you know that she stayed in that egg-shaped carriage for three days before that, just to make sure that she stays in the right headspace?

Meat dress

Yes, as unique as it sounds, Lady Gaga made heads turn when she appeared in a dress made with slabs of raw meat to the MTV Video Music Awards in LA. This was back in 2010. Millions of people were left baffled and shocked at this creation. Designed by Franc Fernandez, the meat dress took the world by storm.

Lady Gaga’s outfit showing fake blood

Can you even imagine doing something like this? In 2009, Lady Gaga performed wearing an outfit soaked in fake blood at the MTV VMAs. Yes, you heart it right.

The dress with inflatable spikes

Now wait till we tell you about this sartorial marvel. Once, Lady Gaga dressed like a giant sea urchin. First she was spotted wearing a cloak of what looked like shimmering palm fronds. Then, in front of the paparazzi, she inflated her dress, spike by spike, transforming into a glamorous, sea urchin. Interesting, isn’t it? This outfit was created by 21-year-old Central St. Martins alum Jack Irving.

Isn’t Lady Gaga a force to be reckoned with?

Bubble Dress

Lady Gaga is unbeatable. Have you ever seen something like a bubble dress? In 2019, Lady Gaga once wore a dress covered with plastic balls that appeared like bubbles at Boston’s House of Blues for the T-Mobile Sidekick GRAMMY Celebration Concert. She teamed it with dramatic see-through fishnet stockings.

