Ladylove Malaika Arora Drops By Beau Arjun Kapoor's House To Ring In His 38th Birthday; Watch

Malaika and Arjun’s relationship is often targeted by trolls. Only recently, Arjun had slammed a media report from November 2022 for claiming that Malaika was pregnant with his child. The report had also suggested that the couple visited London in October 2022 when they allegedly announced their pregnancy to close ones. Arjun mentioned how deeply it had affected him.

Fans can’t get enough of Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora’s adorable couple moments on social media. Whether it’s their public appearances or family gatherings, the duo always manages to set major relationship goals. And yesterday, to ring in beau Arjun Kapoor’s 38th birthday eve, ladylove Malaika, looking beautiful in a white and red maxi, was spotted at his apartment. A rainy night in Mumbai couldn’t dampen her spirits as she made her way to Arjun’s apartment at night. Arjun’s sister Anshula was also spotted a little later.

Speaking to Bollywood Bubble, he said, “Negativity is easier to do. I think it gets people to pay attention because that’s been building for a while. Listen, we are actors, our personal life is not always very private. There is a certain amount that exists and you have to be okay with it already joining the profession. There might be that element that remains but I think we rely on you all to reach the audience. We need you all to be at least cognizant of the fact that we are human beings. So, check with us once in a while if you’re going to write something that is very very important. At least do that much and I think that was all that I did. It was more about that it should be checked; it should not be assumed. You should not put something that can be life-altering out there.

Malaika and Arjun announced their relationship on Instagram in 2019 and have been open about discussing their romance in interviews. However, they are frequently trolled for their age difference, with Malaika being 49 and Arjun being 38. Malaika had earlier addressed this topic, stating that society often views it as taboo for a woman to date a younger man. On the other hand, Arjun mentioned that age should not define a relationship, and he is not bothered by negative comments on social media.