Lagaan To Munnabhai MBBS, 9 Blockbusters That Shah Rukh Khan Rejected

Bollywood Badshah Shah Rukh Khan has just delivered a massive hit, Pathaan, and is now gearing up for his next, Jawan. He has had many superhits and a successful film career over the years. A versatile actor known for his charming personality and outstanding acting skills, Shah Rukh has also rejected many scripts, some of which turned out to be superhit movies on the big screen.

Here is the list of 9 movies rejected by Shah Rukh Khan:

Lagaan

Director Ashutosh Gowariker approached Shah Rukh Khan for the role of Bhuvan in his blockbuster movie Lagaan. Due to the issue of dates, Shah Rukh was unable to give dates for Lagaan. This movie received many awards and was nominated for an Academy Award.

Rang De Basanti

The role of Daljit DJ in the movie Rang De Basanti, which was played by R Madhavan, was previously offered to Shah Rukh Khan. He rejected the offer, but the film was appreciated on the big screen for its strong script and acting.

Munnabhai MBBS

The iconic film Munnabhai MBBS was approached by Shah Rukh Khan for the lead role of Munna, which he refused for various reasons. Later, it was played by Sanjay Dutt, and the movie was a hit at the box office.

Jodhaa Akbar

Shah Rukh Khan was considered for the role of Akbar in the historical movie Jodhaa Akbar. He rejected the offer, which was then offered to Hrithik Roshan. The authenticity of the culture shown in the movie was a huge success.

Ek Tha Tiger

The action thriller movie was first offered to Shah Rukh Khan. Due to dates and creative differences, he didn’t take the offer. Later, Salman Khan was cast in the movie. The movie was a hit and earned well.

Robot

Shankar’s Science Fiction film Robot was initially offered to Shah Rukh Khan. Later, Rajnikanth was cast in the movie. It is also stated as a watershed moment in Indian movies, and this movie was a super hit.

Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai

In the romantic drama movie, the lead role of Rohit was first offered to Shah Rukh Khan, which he refused for various reasons. This movie was later offered to Hrithik Roshan, which also marked his debut in Bollywood, and the movie did extremely well on the big screen.

3 Idiots

The thought-provoking movie 3 Idiots was offered to SRK for the role of Rancho, which was later played by Aamir Khan. The movie broke records in Bollywood and did fabulously on screen.