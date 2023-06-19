Lakshmi Manchu Looks Stunning In Mint Colour Asymmetrical Dress, See Pics

Actress-turned-producer Lakshmi Manchu needs no introduction. The diva is also a true fashionista and her Instagram handle is proof. The actress recently shared a couple of photos from her recent photo session, which has taken the internet by storm.

Lakshmi looked stunning in her recent pictures. The actress slayed in a mint colour asymmetrical dress and opted for minimal makeup, tied her hair in a braid and added a matching ribbon to it. She completed her look with a pair of statement earrings, which perfectly suited her outfit. In the first photo, Lakshmi is seen on a couch as she poses for the camera. In the next one, she is seen walking down a staircase. Sharing the photographs, she wrote, “Ruling the world with my smile". Take a look at the pictures:

Advertisement

Seeing the post, one of the users commented, “So beautiful," and another one said, “Always evergreen queen". “Nice outfit," wrote a third user.

Well not only in Western outfits but Lakshmi looks equally beautiful in Indian attires. A few days ago, the actress dropped a set of photos in her desi avatar. Lakshmi opted for a royal blue colour silk saree with multicoloured embroidery work in the pallu. She teamed it with a matching sleeveless blouse with a deep neckline. The actress tied her hair in a messy bun and chose a nude makeup look. She rounded off her look with oxidised jewellery. “If the colour of love is red, blue is the colour of life," read the caption.