Lance Reddick Passes Away: Heartbroken Keanu Reeves Dedicates John Wick 4 To Late Actor

The news of Lance Reddick’s death has left everyone in shock. The actor, who was known for his notable works in The Wire and films like the John Wick franchise, passed away on Friday morning. The actor, 60, was found dead in his Studio City home in Los Angeles. In the forthcoming movie, John Wich: Chapter 4, the late actor will be posthumously seen reprising the role of Charon, the concierge at the Continental Hotel in New York City, who has appeared in all four installments of the franchise. After Reddick’s death, the lead actor of the film Keanu Reeves and the director Chad Stahelski dedicated the upcoming movie to him.

In a statement to EW, the duo expressed that they’re deeply heartbroken and saddened to have received the unfortunate news. Reddick wasn’t just their colleague and a beloved friend, he was a person who was fun to work with, they revealed. While sharing the statement, the duo also shared condolences for his family amidst this difficult situation.

“We are deeply saddened and heartbroken at the loss of our beloved friend and colleague Lance Reddick. He was the consummate professional and a joy to work with. Our love and prayers are with his wife Stephanie, his children, family, and friends. We dedicate the film to his loving memory. We will miss him dearly," read the statement.

Reddick played Charon who worked alongside Keanu Reeves’ titular un-retired hitman. Notably, he looked after the main character’s dog in the second installment and he also joined John Wick in a gun-toting action sequence in the third part. The upcoming movie also stars Rina Sawayama, Laurence Fishburne, Donnie Yen, and Bill Skarsgard in the lead role.

The plot of the fourth part is set against the backdrop of high-octane action sequences that takes place in New York, Berlin, Japan, and Paris, as the legendary hitman John Wick is pitted against the High Table globe. With a massive price on his head, Reeves’ character is determined to take out the most powerful players in the underworld.

Besides John Wick: Chapter 4, Lance Reddick will also be posthumously seen in the upcoming Ballerina spinoff featuring Ana de Armas in the lead. The late actor is survived by his wife Stephanie Reddick and his two children Yvonne and Christopher.

