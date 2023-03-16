Lance Reddick Talks About Relationship Between Charon, Winston in John Wick Chapter 4, Says 'A Bond That...'

The wait is finally over! Fans can get ready for a mega-blockbuster to hit the theaters as early as 24th March 2023. One of Hollywood’s biggest multi-starrer franchises, John Wick: Chapter 4 is back with a new chapter. Amongst the top faces of the John Wick franchise, is Lance Reddick who plays Charon, the concierge of the infamous Continental Hotel. Charon, even though Winston’s aide man at work, shares a deep bond of friendship and loyalty with his boss and employer Winston. As one of the most underrated friendships in the John Wick franchise, Lance Reddick himself shared what it meant to portray this solid friendship on screen.

Talking about his character Charon’s relationship with Winston in John Wick: Chapter 4, Lance Reddick said, “The supremely capable, dignified, and helpful concierge, Charon, is Winston’s, right-hand man. Theirs is a bond that transcends employer-employee and even friendship."

The actor further added, “One of the things that’s so interesting about Winston and Charon’s relationship is that it is so close. You get a sense that they’ve been together for many years, probably even before their tenures at the New York Continental. You feel there’s an affection between them, and this film confirms it."

Directed by Chad Stahelski, John Wick: Chapter 4 will feature old and new cast members, including Donnie Yen as Caine, Bill Skarsgård as Marquis, Laurence Fishburne as Bowery King, Rina Sawayama as Akira, Ian McShane as Winston, Shamier Anderson as Tracker, Hiroyuki Sanada as Shimazu, Clancy Brown as The Harbinger, Lance Reddick as Charon, and Scott Adkins as Killa.

Lionsgate and PVR Pictures will release John Wick: Chapter 4 in theaters on 24th March 2023 in India. This is a direct sequel to the 2019 film John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum and will be the longest film in the Keanu Reeves series.

