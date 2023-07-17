Lara Dutta's 'Lucky Girl' Saira Attends Wimbledon 2023 Final With Dad Mahesh Bhupathi

Lara Dutta, who has been away from the limelight in recent times, has made a comeback on the screen with the OTT series, Ishq-E-Nadaan, alongside Mohit Rana. While her absence from the big screen may have kept her away from the spotlight, the actress continues to captivate her audience through her engaging social media presence. Recently, Lara’s social media post garnered significant attention as she shared adorable pictures of her daughter, Saira, with her father and tennis champion, Mahesh Bhupathi, at the Wimbledon 2023 Women’s Final. The actress, missing the game, referred to her daughter as “One lucky girl" in the caption.

The pictures captured Saira posing in front of the statue of British tennis player FJ Perry and another pointing towards her father’s picture with Elena Likhovtseva, who won the mixed doubles tennis title at Wimbledon in 2002. The Bhagam Bhag actress delighted her fans with a selfie of her daughter with Mahesh, as they attended the finals between Marketa Vondrousova and Ons Jabeur.

The final image in the series showcases Vondrousova lifting the prestigious Venus Rosewater Dish.

Ever since Lara Dutta shared the pictures of her daughter, Saira and her husband Mahesh Bhupathi attending Wimbledon, the response from social media users has been overwhelming.

Reacting to the post, a user wrote, “That’s amazing for her to see," another wrote, “So lucky," while another commented, “Just too adorable," one more added, “She looks like her daddy."

Earlier this month, Lara Dutta shared a video from a men’s doubles game. The clip showcased exciting glimpses from the match. The video featured the actress with her daughter and her husband. The family could be seen cheering for Indian tennis player Rohan Bopanna, who was paired with Australia’s Matthew Ebden.

Sharing the post, Lara wrote, “To experience Wimbledon thru our daughters eyes….. priceless."