Lauren Gottlieb Relives 'Standing Ovation At The Oscars' for Naatu Naatu With BTS Pics; Check Here

Not only did RRR's hit dance track Naatu Naatu bag the Oscar in the Best Original Song category, but it was also performed live during the 95th Academy Awards. Singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava set the stage ablaze with their vocals, while ABCD fame Lauren Gottlieb led the dance sequence. Now, just days after delivering the high-tempo performance that left the audiences erupting in massive hoots and cheers, Lauren shares a series of glimpses from the event on social media.

From posing with the entire dance crew backstage to stills to smiling alongside the RRR team, the post covers it all with a note of gratitude. Lauren highlighted how they received a standing ovation during the ceremony making it one of the auspicious nights of her life that she'll never forget. She also thanked the choreographer of Naatu Naatu, Prem Rakshith, for appreciating their efforts.

“Standing ovation at the Oscars! A night I will never forget. Prem Rakshith sir, I was so proud to dance your iconic steps on the Oscar stage. Hearing you say our act was living up to the original song was the blessing I needed to perform. This performance was an extension of the years of hard work the entire RRR team gave from inception to winning an Oscar," she wrote. Lauren then congratulated the entire team of RRR for the massive win. “I’m incredibly grateful for this experience. I will relive this week in my mind forever," she concluded.

It was Bollywood diva, Deepika Padukone, who did the honour to introduce the song on the Oscar stage. She called the hit track, “An irresistibly catchy chorus, electrifying beats, and killer dance moves to match have made this next song a global sensation… In addition to being sung in Telugu and illustrating the film’s anti-colonialist themes, it’s also a total banger," in her speech. Watch the Naatu Naatu live Oscar performance below:

It was music composer MM Keeravani and the song’s lyricist Chandrabose who walked up on the stage to accept the award. The Indian musicians defeated the likes of Rihanna and Lady Gaga to lift the winner’s trophy. Besides, the Best Original Song, another Indian project that earned the Oscar award was Guneet Monga’s documentary short film, The Elephant Whisperers.

