Lavani Dancer Gautami Patil Breaks Silence On The Surname Controversy

Lavani folk dancer Gautami Patil has become a popular name in Maharashtra. From elders to children, everyone enjoys her performances. Apart from this, Gautami always stays in the limelight for controversies too. A few days ago, Gautami was in the news about her marriage, and now she is discussing her last name! According to the latest reports, Gautami, who is popularly known as Gautami Patil, has a different surname.

In a recent interview with TV 9, Rajendra Jarad Patil, who identified himself as the Maratha Coordinator, claimed that Gautami’s real surname is not Patil but Chabukswar. She is defaming the Patils by using the last name Patil. He also said Gautami should not use the surname Patil. “Otherwise, her programme will not be allowed in Maharashtra, and I directly warned her," he said.

Meanwhile, Gautami recently broke the silence on this controversy. In her recent programme, which was held for the first time in Virar, Gautami Patil visited Shri Satyanarayana and interacted with the journalists. During the interaction, when she was asked about the ongoing controversy, she said, “My surname is Patil, I will only use the surname Patil, I don’t care what anyone is saying. My programme is cultural."

On the other hand, the number of Gautami followers and people flocking to the events is increasing day by day. She also enjoys a large social media fan base.

Well, a few days ago, Gautami was a part of another controversy. Her event was coordinated close to the AIIMS Hospital and Research Centre in Aundh, Pune. The performance was derided by a lot of people, and some even questioned how the police could allow such a loud event near a hospital.

Gautami recently made headlines after one of her ardent admirers proposed to her in the comments section of her video. One of her followers commented on the folk dancer’s video on the song Kasam Ki Kasam from the film Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon, saying that he adored Gautami and would always stand by her. He also stated that he was the lifemate she had been looking for and that he would never betray her. “Please reply to me," the admirer requested.

Reports suggest Gautami charges between Rs 2 and Rs 5 lakh for an event.