Lavanya Tripathi Looks Stunning In White Shirt Dress, See Pics

Lavanya Tripathi is one of the well-known faces in the South Indian film industry. The actress is famous for her work in Tamil and Telugu films where she gained a lot of recognition for her performances. Pyaar Ka Bandhan on Sony TV served as her acting debut before she moved on to act in South Indian movies.

The actress is recently in a vacay mood and she has dropped the latest pictures from her trip. In the pictures, Lavanya can be seen wearing a white shirt dress. She added an extra element to her look pairing her dress with quirky white shades, a bag pack and a small handbag. The actress kept her hair open for this look. She wore black heels which complimented her outfit. Take a look at the pictures:

Lavanya posed in style for the pictures and the actress looked absolutely stunning in the photograph. The caption under the post reads, “Swipe left to see the man disappear!"

Posted two days back, the picture has so far received over 18,000 thousand likes. Fans are going crazy about Lavanya’s recent post and have flooded the comments section with their appreciation.

The actress recently made headlines for her engagement to actor Varun Tej Konidela. On June 9, the pair got engaged in a private ceremony. Lavanya recently posted some photos from her trip to Italy on Instagram after the celebrations of her engagement. In the post, she was photographed wearing a white dress and an off-white long coat. She was seen enjoying a gelato while looking out over a beautiful lake. The post’s caption read, “All we need is love and gelato."