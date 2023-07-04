Lavanya Tripathi Posts Stunning Photos In Saree; Fans Can't Keep Calm

After the engagement with Varun Tej, actress Lavanya Tripathi has become the talk of the town. The couple exchanged rings on June 9, in a lavish ceremony held in Hyderabad. The celebration took place in Naga Babu’s Manikonda home, which was decorated with beautiful flowers in pastel hues to create a fairy tale mood. Varun and Lavanya began their adventure together in the presence of their loved ones. The actress has now shared a series of pictures of herself on social media which went viral.

In the photograph, Lavanya Tripathi can be seen wearing a beautiful white floral saree. The actress paired it up with an intricately embroidered blouse. She wore small pearl earrings as an accessory. For this look the actress went with open hair, minimal makeup, and a pink small Bindi. The actress exudes elegance in her entire look.

“I call white the most powerful non-color; it’s clean, optimistic, powerful," read the caption.

The post which was shared 20 hours ago has received more than 170,000 likes. The comment section is filled with the actress’s appreciation. Many social media users reacted by sharing emoticons. While one of them wrote, “It’s really my heart."

Lavanya and Varun’s recent engagement was full of buzz, one of which was the couple’s stunning rings. According to reports, The rings cost Rs 25 lakh each. All of the visitors were in awe of Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi’s beautiful appearance on their big day. Lavanya chose a Banarasi saree by Anita Dongre that radiated her elegance for the occasion. The saree’s eye-catching colour was complemented by delicate golden floral designs and exquisite embroidery on the borders. The lime-green Banarasi saree cost Rs. 75,000, according to reports. Varun, on the other hand, chose an embellished kurta-pajama for the event. Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi’s engagement photos have captivated the world.