Lavanya Tripathi's Italy Diaries After Engagement With Varun Tej Konidela

Lavanya Tripathi is now a known name in the South Indian film industry. She predominantly works in Telugu and Tamil films and has gained a lot of recognition for her performances. She made her acting debut with Sony TV’s show Pyaar Ka Bandhan and later went to work in South Indian cinema.

Recently, the actress has been in the news for her engagement with actor Varun Tej Konidela. The couple got engaged in a private ceremony on June 9 and will soon tie the knot.

After concluding the celebrations of her engagement, Lavanya shared some pictures from her vacation in Italy on her Instagram. In a recent post, Lavanya was spotted wearing a white dress along with an off-white long coat. She is seen holding a gelato with an exquisite lakeside view. She captioned the post, “All we need is love and gelato."

Her fans were delighted to see her pictures, and many of them even took to the comment section to express their views. One of the fans wrote, “Perfection Overloaded." Another user commented, “Varun babu photography."

In another post, the actress was spotted donning a black off-shoulder top along with a black-white long skirt and posing on a boundary wall. Lavanya looked beautiful in the picture and captioned it, “Spring makes me want to sing! But then my request me not to."

The comment section was flooded with heaps of praise for the actress. One of the users commented, “Queen." Another user congratulated her on her engagement and wrote, “Welcome to the Mega family."