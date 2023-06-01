Mimi Director On Choosing Sara Over Kriti in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke: 'I Felt Sara Was Perfect'

The director-actor duo of Laxman Utekar and Kriti Sanon has belted out some memorable films. While Luka Chuppi (2019) proved to be a box office hit, Mimi (2021) garnered wide critical acclaim. In what could be a hat-trick, the cinematographer-turned-filmmaker decided to defy convention and rope in actor Sara Ali Khan for his upcoming release, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. Set in Indore, the film follows the story of a married couple, who was once madly in love, but now has their relationship hanging by a thread.

In an exclusive chat with News18, Laxman says that Sara’s glamorous image on social media never came in the way of casting her in a never-seen-before avatar of a small-town wife. “When I think about casting, my idea is to portray the actor in a different light away from the image that they already have," he says.

To explain his point, he cites the example of Kriti from Mimi. “In Mimi, we presented Kriti Sanon as a mother where she had to put on weight as she was shown pregnant in the film. It was something that she attempted for the first time and it was a completely different look for her. Similarly, I wanted to present Sara in a different avatar. People are appreciating her and are also liking her look," Laxman tells us.

But was there any reason behind not casting Kriti in his third Bollywood outing as a director? “There is no reason that Kriti is not a part of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke (laughs). I felt Sara was the perfect fit to play Soumya Chawla Dubey (her character in the film). A character demands a certain actor and you come to know it when you’re writing the film. This character required Sara because of her personality, her behaviour, her masti and her naughtiness, and that is what she had to translate to the screen for her role," he says.

But the English Vinglish (2012) and Dear Zindagi (2016) cinematographer is quick to add that he will soon direct Kriti in a film. “I want to collaborate with Kriti again and it will happen soon," he reveals. He goes on to share that Kriti has reacted positively to Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. “Kriti has shared the trailer of the film. She has liked the trailer and the songs," he remarks.

Shedding light on the equation they share, the Chhava director says, “We keep talking to each other. I don’t call her Kriti. I still call her Mimi. We share a special relationship and emotional bonding which goes beyond an actor and director and it can’t be compared to anything else. And we don’t need to express it to one another when we meet."

Advertisement

Talking about his professional associations, Laxman lauds producer Dinesh Vijan and thanks him for bringing Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, their fourth collaboration together, to the big screen at a time when many big-ticket films are opting for the digital route. “I’m lucky to be a part of Maddock Films. There are so many big films that are being directly released on OTT. In a situation like this, I feel fortunate and happy to have a producer like Dinesh Vijan, who is brining Zara Hatke Zara Bachke to theatres amid grand promotions. Be it Luka Chuppi, Mimi or even this film, as a director, I’m getting to tell my own stories and Dinesh Vijan is going big in terms of promotions and release," says the filmmaker, who first collaborated with Maddock Films on Hindi Medium (2017) as a cinematographer.

Also starring Vicky Kaushal, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is slated to release in cinemas on June 2.