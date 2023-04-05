Lee Dong Wook Reunites With Kim So Yeon And Kim Bum In ‘Tale Of The Nine-Tailed 1938’

Fans of the hit K-drama Tale of the Nine-Tailed are in for a treat. An exciting new teaser for the upcoming second season, Tale of the Nine-Tailed 1938, was shared by the makers on Wednesday. The new season is all set to take viewers on a time-traveling adventure as Lee Yeon, the Korean Folklore creature Gumiho (played by Lee Dong Wook), finds himself unexpectedly summoned to the year 1938. Desperate to return to the present day, Lee Yeon embarks on a dangerous journey that will test his strength and courage.

Joining Lee Dong Wook was South Korean actress Jo Bo Ah as Nam Ji Ah and Kim Bum as Lee Rang, both of whom played pivotal roles in the first season. While Jo Bo Ah will not be joining the second season of the hit Korean drama, fans can also look forward to returning characters played by Kim So Yeon and Ryu Kyung Soo, as well as the return of director Kang Shin Hyo and scriptwriter Han Woo Ri from Season 1.

Advertisement

The teaser opens with Lee Yeon’s ominous narration, hinting at the challenges he will face in the past. Viewers are then introduced to Ryu Hong Joo, played by Kim So Yeon, and Cheon Moo Young, played by Ryu Kyung Soo, both of whom have a history with Lee Yeon. As they reunite, Cheon Moo Young ominously warns Lee Yeon about the things that are precious to him.

The teaser ends with Kim Bum’s Lee Rang asking Lee Yeon if he’s still alive, hinting at the mission that lies ahead for everyone’s beloved protagonist. The upcoming season is going to be worth the wait to see what exciting adventures and dangerous obstacles await.

Advertisement

Previously the South Korean TV channel tVN released the first look of the much-talked-about series. The teaser poster depicted Lee Dong Wook's character, Lee Yeon, on an unfamiliar street surrounded by Japanese signboards, suggesting he may be in 1938 Gyeongseong. The prominent phrase “I and the world I belong to have all begun to twist" hinted at the series taking a dark turn. Fans can anticipate the show's success, given the previous series' blend of Korean fantasy and world-building. Lee Dong Wook's charisma in a historical setting is hard to resist.

Advertisement

Tale of the Nine-Tailed 1938 is set to premiere on May 6 at 9:20 PM KST (5:50 PM IST) on tvN.

Read all the Latest Movies News, Entertainment News