Lee Pace Lauds Foundation Co-Star Kubbra Sait, Captain Marvel Star Recalls Shooting in India | Exclusive

Having earned immense love for his portrayal of Thranduil the Elvenking in The Hobbit trilogy and MCU’s Ronan the Accuser in Captain Marvel, American actor Lee Pace is all set for the return of Apple TV+’s Foundation season two. The sci-fi series is loosely based on the Foundation series of stories by Isaac Asimov. While the first season saw Lee playing Brother Day (Cleon XII and XIII) who reigns as Emperor of the 12000-year old Galactic Empire, Foundation season two has him essaying a different character.

In an exclusive chat with News18, Lee shares his excitement about getting the chance to be a part of Foundation all over again. “I get a completely new character this season. I play a sequence of the cloned Emperor. This year, he’s in the same role as the Emperor of the Galaxy but he believes himself to be greater than the rest and someone who has it within him to end the dynasty and change the course of history by taking on a marriage," he states.

Advertisement

This season, the Emperor will have a romantic angle with Eto Demerzel, one of the last surviving androids from the ancient Robot Wars, played by Finnish actor Laura Birn. Speaking about it, Lee tells us, “Playing a character that’s so full of ego and bravura has been very fun. This version of Cleon XVIII is in love with Demerzel and he thinks of her as a mate and match on top of everything else. So, I think that was a very fun thing to play with given where the story takes us."

Advertisement

Interestingly, the first season of Foundation had Kubbra Sait playing a rather important role. She essayed the part of ‘the Grand Huntress of War’ Phara Keaen, a military officer and antagonist. Lauding Kubbra, he says, “Kubbra was incredible. What a kickass character she played! I thought she was such a strong and powerful character and had a very empathetic storyline in the first season. But I didn’t have any scenes with her." For the unversed, this time season has Nimrat Kaur playing Yanna Seldon, a quantum physicist, in a guest appearance.

Advertisement

As for Indian cinema, the Guardians Of The Galaxy (2014) and Captain Marvel (2019) actor confesses he hasn’t watched an Indian film ‘in a little while’, but lets us in on his experience of shooting in India many years ago. “I had shot a movie twenty years ago in India called The Fall (2006). It was a very small movie I did with a director named Tarsem (Singh). We shot for it in Agra, Jaipur, Jodhpur and up in Leh and Ladakh. And it was one of the most incredible experiences of my life," he says excitedly.