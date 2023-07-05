'Left Home At 16, Attempted Suicide Four Times': Amit Sadh On His Struggles

Actor Amit Sadh has garnered unparalleled love from the audience for his acting chops in films of different genres. He is now looking forward to his upcoming projects Victor, The Pune Highway, Main and Duranga Season 2. In a recent interview, the actor opened up about his personal life and struggles.

Amit said that he couldn’t muster the courage to talk with anyone due to his skin complexion. He also had a fiery temperament because his parents never cared about him. Due to this, Amit said that he left home at the age of 16 and even tried to die by suicide four times.

Before receiving fame as an actor, Amit had to earn a living by working in a garments shop and as a security guard as well. He used to earn Rs 900 by working in the shop. He got his first break in acting with the daily soap Kyun Hota Hai Pyarrr (played Aditya Bhargav’s role) which aired on Star Plus. Since that serial, Amit has proved his acting mettle by working on many projects, including OTT. He has received critical acclaim for projects like Breathe: Into The Shadows, Barot House, Avrodh: The Siege Within, etc.