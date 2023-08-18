Leo Director Lokesh Kanagaraj Buys New BMW 7 Series Car Worth Rs 1.70 Crore

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj recently bought a new BMW 7 series car. The lavish sedan is a popular choice among celebrities, including Bollywood actors and actresses. Lokesh opted for the black sapphire metallic colour and was recently seen with the car.

A photo of the director receiving the car key from the showroom manager is going viral online. This high-end sedan was introduced in India in January 2023, starting at Rs 1.70 crore, and is presently offered in the 7340i variant. The car is greatly favoured by celebrities and is also owned by numerous Bollywood actors and actresses. Notably, just last year, Kamal Haasan presented director Lokesh Kanagaraj with a new Lexus ES 300, valued at over Rs 65 lakh, as a gesture of appreciation after the blasting success of their movie Vikram.

The 2023 iteration of the BMW 7 Series boasts a remarkable appearance, with a more confident and sophisticated design compared to its forerunner.

On the professional front, Lokesh Kanagaraj recently offered a glimpse of Arjun’s look in Leo, unveiling the character named #HaroldDas. He posted the glimpse with a caption, “And now meet #HaroldDas. Thank you, @akarjunofficial, sir, for the extraordinary efforts you’ve put in for this film! Wishing our #ActionKing a very happy birthday! #Leo #GlimpseOfHaroldDas #HBDActionKingArjun."