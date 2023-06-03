Leo Triggers Bidding War Among Kerala Distributors, Gokulam Emerges As Front Runner

Thalapathy Vijay’s upcoming film Leo is probably one of the most eagerly awaited Tamil films of this year. Expectations from director Lokesh Kanagaraj are at their peak after the big success of his last directorial Vikram. Vijay has a strong fan following in Kerala as well and hence Leo is already making waves in the state ahead of its theatrical release. Many top distributors in Kerala had been lobbying hard to receive the rights of Leo

Fierce bidding is taking place among five distributors in the state but if reports are to be believed, Sree Gokulam Movies may have walked away with the cake. According to reports, Gokulam Gopalan, who owns the distributing company, has offered an astounding Minimum Guarantee (MG) for the Kerala rights of Leo for over Rs 15 crore.

If this deal is agreed upon, it will not only guarantee Gokulan Gopalan securing the movie’s release in Kerala but also establish a new record for the biggest royalty sum ever paid for an “other language film" in the state. An official announcement in this regard has not been made yet but we can be assured that with the scale of the offer, Sree Gokulalm will probably distribute the movie in the state.

The makers have announced October 19 as its release date, to coincide with the Puja holidays. The film will be released on a pan-India level with Babu Antony from the Malayalam industry and Sanjay Dutt from the Hindi film industry. It will also be Vijay and Trisha teaming up after a gap of 13 years.

With his amazing track record of producing blockbuster films in a relatively short amount of time, Lokesh Kanakaraj has established a sizable fan base. There are also speculations on whether Leo will be part of the Lokesh Cinematic Universe which currently consists of the movies Kaithi and Vikram. It is something we will come to know only after the film releases.