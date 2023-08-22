'Leo Will Be The Best Ever Film Of Vijay,' Says Producer Lalit Kumar

The much-anticipated action thriller Leo, featuring Vijay Thalapathy in the lead role, is currently causing a stir across social media platforms. Backed by Lalit Kumar under the banner of Seven Screen Studio, the film is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Since the announcement of this directorial venture, Vijay’s fans have been on the edge of their seats, eagerly awaiting updates about the movie.

During a recent media interaction, producer Lalit Kumar shared insights about Leo and its star Vijay, capturing the attention of fans and media alike. Kumar’s enthusiasm about the film was evident as he proclaimed, “Leo is going to be the best film in Vijay’s acting career till now. The 8 minutes before the intermission of the film are amazing, and they will win the hearts of the viewers." His comments quickly went viral on the internet, intensifying the buzz surrounding the project.

This isn’t the first time the producer has shared intriguing anecdotes from the film’s sets. He recounted a memorable incident involving Vijay’s act of pushing a stuck car through the snow. Lalit revealed that during extreme weather conditions, their car became immobilized in the snow. Without hesitation or complaint, Vijay immediately stepped out of the vehicle and single-handedly pushed it to safety.

Kumar further disclosed that in a particularly demanding sequence of Leo, Vijay performed shirtless in freezing temperatures of -20 degrees Celsius. This challenging weather didn’t deter the actor, as he also executed a stunt involving rolling on the ice. The dedication and commitment displayed by Vijay have only amplified the anticipation among his fanbase.