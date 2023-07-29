Leonardo DiCaprio Dating Neelam Gill? British-Indian Model Finally Breaks Silence

Leonardo DiCaprio and British model of Indian origin, Neelam Gill recently sparked dating rumours after they were seen on a yacht together in Sardinia, Italy. While everyone is wondering if the two are in a romantic relationship, Neelam has now cleared the air. Recently, she took to her Instagram stories and shared that she is not dating the Titanic actor. She also revealed that she is dating DiCaprio’s ‘good friend’.

“Just to clear up any rumours… I am not Leonardo DiCaprio’s ‘new flame’. In fact, I am in a committed relationship with his good friend and have been for many months now. The only reason we have been pictured in the same vicinity is because I have been there with my partner. I hope this clears up all the false stories," Neelam wrote.

While rumours of Leo dating Neelam have been quashed by the model, the actor is still making headlines for yet another alleged relationship. If reports are to be believed, he is reportedly dating supermodel Gigi Hadid again. The two have often been spotted together at parties, enjoying each other’s company. A source had told Pinkvilla earlier that the two were “definitely dating".

The source shared that the two had partied together over the July 4 weekend in the Hamptons. “They were with separate groups of people but partied together for two nights. They were flirty and Gigi looked happy," the source claimed.