Actress Gautami Deshpande has a vibrant social media presence. She often shares her pictures and videos that start trending. Be it with her acting prowess or her sartorial choices, she never misses an opportunity to win the hearts of her fans. On March 8, Maza Hoshil Na actress Gautami Deshpande wished her fans a Happy International Women’s Day. The actress posted a story which is now making a huge buzz on social media.

While sharing the story, she wrote, “Happy Women’s Day! Let girls get an equal share in everything, be it in their salary or their respected life." Her story has now gone viral on the internet. Gautami Deshpande is not just a talented actress but also an amazing singer.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Gautami is the proud sister of Marathi actress Mrunmayee Deshpande. She plays the lead role of Sai in the show Maza Hoshil Na opposite Virajas Kulkarni. Gautami and Mrinmayee often confess their love for each other through their social media posts. The duo is often seen posting funny videos on their respective Instagram handles.

Check out one such post here:

One social media user wrote, “Best reel I have ever seen on this trend." Another user commented, “I am still laughing." One user also wrote, “Nice bonding."

Besides this, the sisters have now also started their business line named ‘Neil and Momo’.

Advertisement

On the professional front, Gautami is best known for Page 4 and Saare Tujhyachsathi. She made her Television debut with the Marathi TV serial Saare Tujhyachsathi. She was last seen in Maza Hoshil Na in which she was paired opposite Virajas Kulkarni. The show also stars Vidyadhar Joshi, Nikhil Ratnaparkhi and others in lead roles.

Meanwhile, Mrunmayee Deshpande is known for Agnihotra, Anuraag, Slambook and Mann Fakira. Her other projects include Bebhaan, Sher Shivraj, Mumbai Diaries 26/11 and The Power, among others. Now, she is all set to star in upcoming projects including Rubik’s Cube and Maharashtra Shaheer.

Read all the Latest Movies News here