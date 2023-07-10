Liam Payne Apologises For His Controversial Remarks On One Direction: 'I Was Angry'

Former One Direction member Liam Payne has issued a public apology for an interview where he spoke negative things about his bandmates. It was only five years after the creation of the all-boy band on The X Factor that the group went on an unexpected hiatus. Ever since then Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, Harry Styles, and Louis Tomlinson along with Liam Payne have embarked on shaping their solo careers. It’s rare for the group members to share details about their time in One Direction but Liam came under massive fire for speaking ill about his former bandmates.

Now, in a YouTube video titled “I’m back", the Strip That Down singer revealed he spent time in a medical facility last year after making the controversial comments. The 29-year-old opened up about hitting rock bottom following his appearance on Logan Paul’s podcast. He admitted feeling angry at the time and apologized for directing his negative feelings on everybody else. While making the revelation about seeking professional help, Liam explained becoming someone who he couldn’t recognize. Confessing it was wrong on his part to demean others he said, “I was so angry at what was going on around me that instead of taking a look inwards I decided to take it outwards on everybody else. It was wrong really, and my own frustrations with my own career. I want to apologize for that."

Liam Payne stated all the boys from One Direction stuck by his side whenever he needed them, even Zayn. “It was hard for me to watch back. I think in those moments when you make those videos you don’t really realize the impact that your words might have on other people," he added. According to him, the appearance on the podcast became a life-changing phenomenon which also ended up saving his life as it caused him to seek professional help.

He emphasised that all his former bandmates “came to my rescue" as he struggled mentally. Take a look at the confession here: