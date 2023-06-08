Lights Out To Mama, Lesser-known Horror Films That Will Leave You Spooked

Perhaps no film genre in history has revealed more about us as people than the horror genre, which plays on our deepest anxieties, phobias and fear of the unknown. Right since the beginning of time, humans have feared the nature of things unexplored and unknown and horror films delve into that psyche, aiming to instil terror from the same. The genre is not yet as widespread in Indian cinema as it is in the West.

Hollywood has subgenres for horror as well like supernatural horror, slasher flicks, folk horror tales, body horror and many more. If you are a horror fan yourself, look no further. We are listing some of the scariest films Hollywood has made in the last decade. We will not include the hugely popular ones, instead listing the lesser-known yet, downright terrifying ones.

Lights Out

Darkness has been associated with evil since time immemorial and it is the fear of darkness that this film explores. A malevolent spirit who can only strike in darkness and repelled by light is depicted in the movie. The movie is an American adaptation of the Swedish film of the same name and both are terrifying. You can watch the American remake on Amazon Prime Video

Barbarian

Two vacationers who are mistakenly allotted the same house for rental through AirBNB decide to adjust and stay in it. But they are unaware that there is something extremely sinister lurking in the dark dungeons beneath the house. The movie is a scare fest from start to finish and is streaming on Disney+Hotstar.

Make Me a Sandwich

This is one of those extremely unsettling ones that scar you psychologically and leave you disturbed long after the end credits roll. Marcy and Johnson, an old couple, maintain a perpetual state of chaos in their home. How long can Marcy put up with Johnson’s demands that she cook him sandwiches before she gives in? The short film is available for viewing on YouTube.

Mama

The 2008 Argentine supernatural short film titled Mama was made into a full feature-length film with the same title in 2013. In the movie, two young girls who were left in a cabin in the woods are raised by an unidentified being they name ‘Mama’. However, after they are rescued and brought to a foster home, the entity that brought them up is not willing to let them go.