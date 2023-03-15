Lindsay Lohan Expecting First Child With Bader Shammas, Announces Pregnancy With a Cute Post

Lindsay Lohan is expecting her first child. The Mean Girls star announced her pregnancy in an Instagram post on Tuesday, sharing an image of a baby onesie with “Coming soon…" written on it. The post was captioned “We are blessed and excited!" with with emoticons of praying hands, a heart, baby face and a baby bottle. The 36-year-old Lindsay also told TMZ “We are very excited for our new family member to arrive and we are looking forward to this next chapter of our lives!"

Take a look at her post:

Fans, well wishers and several stars commented on the actress’s post while congratulating her. Trishala Dutt sent evil eye emoticons while Paris Hilton wrote, “Congratulations love! So happy for you. Welcome to the Mommy Club (sic)." Meanwhile, Elizabeth Gills wrote, “Congratulations!!!!"

Back in July 2022, Lindsay Lohan married actor Bader Shammas. The lovebirds had a secret wedding in the presence of their close friends and family. The actress announced the same with a sweet picture where she declared the start of a new chapter in her life. “I am the luckiest woman in the world. You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time. I am stunned that you are my husband. My life and my everything. Every woman should feel like this everyday (sic)" her caption read.

The duo made their relationship red-carpet official at the New York City screening for her Netflix film Falling For Christmas. It was the actress’s first Hollywood film in years. Lohan is known for cult classics including Mean Girls and The Parent Trap. She made a comeback in Hollywood with Falling For Christmas. In April 2022, she started a podcast, The Lohdown, and in June, she was a part commercial as the spokesperson for Allbirds’ new running shoe.

According to a report in Deadline, she has signed a deal to star in two upcoming Netflix projects.

