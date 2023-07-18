Lindsay Lohan Is 'Over The Moon' After Welcoming Baby Boy With Husband Bader Shammas

Actress Lindsay Lohan and husband Bader Shammas have reportedly welcomed their first child. As per the reports shared by Page Six, the couple is blessed with a baby boy and has named him Luai. The Parent Trap actress has reportedly given birth in Dubai, where they live. However, exact details are yet to be out. A representative of the actress told Page Six, “The family is over the moon in love." They have named their baby boy Luai, an Arabic name that means shield or protector.

Earlier this year, in March, Lindsay Lohan shared the exciting news that she is expecting her first child. The actress shared the happy news with TMZ, expressing their joy as they prepare to welcome their first child. Sharing the news to Instagram, the former child actress posted a heartwarming picture of a onesie with the words ‘coming soon’ printed on it, accompanied by a caption that exuded gratitude, stating, “We are blessed and excited!" Her fans were overjoyed with the announcement, showering her with love and well-wishes.

A fan commented, “Omg CONGRATS LINDSAY!!! You deserve all the joy and good in the world. So happy for you!!" While another fan stated, “Congrats, you are going to be a great mom." “Omg! I’m so happy for you guys. Congratulations Sis, wishing you all so much love," wrote another.

Lindsay Lohan secretly tied the knot with her husband Bader Shammas in April 2022. The actress said that she was excited at the feeling of being the wife of Bader, describing him as her life and everything. She further encouraged every woman to experience such profound love and grace. She captioned the post, “I am the luckiest woman in the world. You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time. I am stunned that you are my husband. My life and my everything. Every woman should feel like this every day."