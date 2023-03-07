Even though the second season of Lock Upp has not been officially announced so far, it has been making headlines for a long time now. If recent reports are to be believed, two of the television’s popular bahus are likely to turn wardens for Kangana Ranaut’s show this time.

Hina Khan and Rubina Dilaik Turn Wardens For Lock Upp?

As reported by Telly Chakkar, Hina Khan and Rubina Dilaik have been approached to play wardens in Lock Upp. However, there is no official confirmation to this so far. Details regarding the role of a warden in the show is also not known as of now.

Will Hina and Rubina Replace Karan Kundrra As Jailer?

If Hina Khan and Rubina Dilaik enter Lock Upp 2 as wardens, it will be interesting to see if they will also be replacing Karan Kundrra, who played the role of a jailer in the last season. It should also be noted that Hina and Rubina’s entry into Lock Upp will also come at a time when Karan has also been shooting for his show - Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal.

Who Is Likely To Participate In Lock Upp 2?

Even though no name has been officially announced so far, there’s a lot of buzz on social media regarding the celebrities who are likely to get ‘locked up’. Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam, Pratik Sehajpal, Soundarya Sharma and rapper Emiway Bantaiare among the many names that are likely to participate in the show. Recently, it was also reported that Bigg Boss 13 contestant Umar Riaz and Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal have also been confirmed for Lock Upp 2.

Talking about Lock Upp, the first season of the show was produced by Ekta Kapoor. It premiered in February last year and was hosted by Kangana Ranaut. The show garnered praise from fans and viewers. Munawar Faruqui was declared the winner, while Payal Rohatgi was the show’s runner-up.

