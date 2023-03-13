Lock Upp 2: Host, Premiere Date, Probable Contestants and Everything We Know So Far

After the grand hit of the first season, Ektaa Kapoor’s Lock Upp is gearing up to return with its second installment. While the inaugural season became immensely popular amongst viewers, season 2 of Lock Upp is the buzz of the town and is all set to premiere soon. Fans are also eagerly waiting for the announcement of the celebrity lists who will be ‘locked up’ in the reality show this time. Here is all the information you need to know:

Kangana Ranaut To Return As Lock Upp Host With Season 2

The previous season of Lock Upp saw Kangana Ranaut’s debut on OTT as a tough host. Her interactions with the contestants became a major highlight of the show and made her a fan favourite. She is expected to return for Lock Upp season 2.

Who All Are Likely To Get ‘Locked’?

Several media reports claim that the makers of Lock Upp have approached a number of celebrities for season two. While there’s no official confirmation, reportedly ex-Bigg Boss contestants - Umar Riaz, Divya Agarwal, Soundarya Sharma and rapper Emiway Bantai might be seen in the show.

Hina Khan and Rubina Dilaik To Turn Into Wardens?

Karan Kundrra charmed the audience as the jailor in the previous season. Now, reportedly, the makers are planning to rope in Rubina Dilaik and Hina Khan too. As reported by Telly Chakkar, Hina and Rubina have been approached to play wardens in Lock Upp. However, details regarding the role of a warden in the show are also not known as of now.

When and Where To Watch Lock Upp 2?

While there’s no official confirmation, if reports are to be believed then the upcoming season of Lock Upp is likely to go on air by late March. Lock Upp season 1 premiered on the digital platforms of Alt Balaji and MX Player. However, season 2 might be telecast on television. It may still be available on OTT as well.

Lock Upp is a captive reality show that turns celebrities as kaidis (prisoners) who are locked inside the jail for 72 days. Season one of the show was won by stand-up comedian, Munwar Faruqui.

