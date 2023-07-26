Lokesh Kanagaraj To Cast Suriya In This Science Fiction Superhero Film

The Tamil film industry has seen the emergence of some of the finest films in the history of Indian cinema. Renowned directors like Mani Ratnam, Vetrimaaran, KS Ravikumar, and S Shankar have contributed significantly to Tamil cinema. Among them, a young director named Lokesh Kanagaraj has garnered immense popularity with consecutive hit films.

Lokesh recently completed shooting his film Leo starring Thalapathy Vijay. He and his team are now engrossed in the post-production work of the film. Recently, he interacted with students from a prestigious college in Coimbatore, where he shared details about his long-awaited project Irumbu Kai Mayavi. This movie has been his dream project since the beginning of his career in the film industry.

Lokesh Kanagaraj also revealed that he intends to cast Suriya as the lead in Irumbu Kai Mayavi instead of actors like Kamal Hassan, Vijay or Karthi. The film is a science fiction superhero movie, inspired by comic books. Lokesh is eager for this movie to materialise as he has been waiting for it for a long time. He has crafted the script, keeping Suriya’s character in mind and plans to commence shooting soon.

Lokesh has carved a distinct identity in the Tamil film industry with his exceptional crime action thriller movies like Kaithi and Vikram. Currently, he is busy with Leo and is also gearing up for Kaithi 2, Vikram 2 and an untitled project with Rajnikanth, and his dream project Irumbu Kai Mayavi.