Lokesh Kanagaraj To Quit Direction After 10 Films? What We Know

If there has been a filmmaker who has brought about a revolution in Tamil cinema in recent years, it is Lokesh Kanagaraj. One of the sought-after directors in the Tamil film industry, he has consistently displayed his effective skills moving from directing a short segment of the anthology film Aviyal to directing the likes of Kamal Haasan in Vikram. He is the first one to create a shared cinematic universe in Tamil cinema, dubbed by fans and media as the Lokesh Cinematic Universe. It currently comprises the films Kaithi, starring Karthi and Vikram.

While fans want more from the director, he recently made quite an alarming statement for his fans. We may not get to see the expert at work for a very long time as Lokesh hinted that he may quit filmmaking after completing 10 films. In a recent interview, Lokesh left his fans stunned after stating that he does not have any long-term plans and does not want to hold on to the place of director for too long.