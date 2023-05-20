Look-Alikes Of Famous Bollywood Actresses And Their Films

It is not uncommon to find people who have uncanny resemblances with film stars. In fact, for some, the resemblance may pave the way for them into the film industry. There are a few actresses who made headlines more because of their resemblance to stars than their own acting.

Anjali Shivaraman

Anjali Shivaraman has become a topic of discussion after the release of recent web series Class due to her striking similarity to Aishwarya Rai. Her portrayal of Suhani Ahuja has captivated audiences, reminding them of the renowned Bollywood beauty.

Sneha Ullal

Sneha Ullal, who is often hailed as Aishwarya Rai’s look alike, made her debut alongside Salman Khan in the film Lucky: No Time for Love. After a few failed Bollywood projects, she ventured into South cinema, where she became a popular actress.

Manasi Naik

Marathi actress Manasi Naik has gained prominence for her resemblance to Aishwarya Rai. Recently, her appearance as Jodha, the character portrayed by Aishwarya Rai in Jodhaa Akbar, at her wedding created a buzz in the industry.

Zareen Khan

The Katrina Kaif Look-alike made her debut alongside Salman Khan in Veer. She faced challenges in establishing a unique presence in the world of acting despite a promising start. Her only claim to fame is her resemblance to Katrina Kaif as she has been unable to deliver any memorable films.

Alina Roy

The resemblance between Alina Roy and Katrina Kaif is so uncanny that it becomes difficult to differentiate between the two. Alina’s performance in Rosh, alongside Mimoh Chakraborty, has garnered attention. She has also showcased her talent in films like Lucknow Junction and Kamal.

Amrin Qureshi

Amrin Qureshi, known for her resemblance to Kiara Advani, made her debut alongside Namashi Chakraborty in Bad Boy. The film hit the screens on April 28, alongside Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan-2.